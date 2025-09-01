$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
August 30, 04:05 PM • 29389 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in the Khmelnytskyi region. Dozens of police officers and SBU employees worked on solving the crime, which was under the personal control of the President of Ukraine.

Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in Khmelnytskyi region. Dozens of police officers from Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, worked tirelessly to solve this murder. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk have just reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. Necessary investigative actions are underway.

- reads Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, dozens of police officers from Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, worked tirelessly to solve the audacious murder of Andriy Parubiy.

The disclosure of the crime and the detention were under the personal control of the President of Ukraine.

The alleged shooter was detained a few minutes ago in Khmelnytskyi region. There won't be many details now. I'll just say that the crime was meticulously prepared: the victim's movement schedule was studied, a route was laid out, and an escape plan was thought through.

- Ihor Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Once again, police officers and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine showed a high level of professionalism. 24 hours after the murder, they were already on the direct trail of the shooter, and after 36 hours, they detained him. More details will follow from the police," Klymenko added.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. An unknown man shot the politician five times and disappeared.

Former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv while returning from the gym. The shooter fired 4 shots into his chest from behind.

Police tracked down the killer of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv. The shooter was seen on cameras, dressed in a Glovo uniform.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Vita Zelenetska

