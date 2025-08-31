Murder of Andriy Parubiy: when and where will the farewell and funeral of the politician take place

The funeral of the prominent Ukrainian politician and public figure Andriy Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday, August 30, will take place on September 2. The former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery, writes UNN with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

Tomorrow, September 1, at 7:00 PM, a parastas will be held at the Archcathedral of St. George (St. George's Square, 5) - reported the Lviv City Council.

They also reported that on Tuesday, September 2, at 12:00 PM, the funeral will begin at St. George's Cathedral. At 1:30 PM, a city-wide farewell ceremony will be held at Rynok Square, after which the politician will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv, as a result of which the politician died. The shooter is currently being sought.

UNN also reminds that in 2014, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by a UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.