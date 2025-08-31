Murder of Andriy Parubiy: when and where will the farewell and funeral of the politician take place

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 20489 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 51917 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 75159 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 90983 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 107169 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252410 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110908 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85147 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99183 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320584 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
2m/s
25%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 15071 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 13694 views
The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysisAugust 31, 03:29 AM • 4760 views
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30August 31, 04:05 AM • 5204 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 6310 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 11841 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 8312 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 96511 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 226075 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 228317 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320584 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 269252 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107277 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 240057 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263399 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260604 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240618 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8
Mi-24

Murder of Andriy Parubiy: when and where will the farewell and funeral of the politician take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The funeral of Andriy Parubiy, murdered on August 30, will take place on September 2. The farewell will begin at St. George's Cathedral, followed by a city-wide ceremony at Rynok Square.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy: when and where will the farewell and funeral of the politician take place

The funeral of the prominent Ukrainian politician and public figure Andriy Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday, August 30, will take place on September 2. The former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery, writes UNN with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

Tomorrow, September 1, at 7:00 PM, a parastas will be held at the Archcathedral of St. George (St. George's Square, 5)

- reported the Lviv City Council.

They also reported that on Tuesday, September 2, at 12:00 PM, the funeral will begin at St. George's Cathedral. At 1:30 PM, a city-wide farewell ceremony will be held at Rynok Square, after which the politician will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv, as a result of which the politician died. The shooter is currently being sought.

UNN also reminds that in 2014, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by a UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Andriy Parubiy
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Lviv