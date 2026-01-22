Spain initiates the creation of a joint EU army amid the Greenland crisis

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has called on the European Union to move towards forming a single armed force to deter external threats. In a comment to Reuters ahead of meetings in Davos, he emphasized that the joint efforts of 27 countries would be much more effective than the work of individual national armies. According to the minister, the primary task should be the integration of the defense industry and the pooling of the bloc's material assets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The statement came against the backdrop of preparations for an emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels, where they will discuss US President Donald Trump's threats to annex or buy Greenland.

Albares acknowledged that the discussion about Europeans' readiness for military mobilization is "legitimate," but stressed that it is only possible to gather a critical mass of resources to protect the region's interests at the level of the entire European Union.

Uncertainty regarding agreements with NATO

Despite Trump's statement on social media about reaching a "framework agreement" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the EU Council confirmed an urgent meeting on Thursday. European leaders aim to develop a common response to American initiatives that threaten Denmark's territorial integrity and stability in the Arctic region. The Spanish initiative to create an army is seen as one of the steps towards strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy.

