Slovakia is resuming economic talks with russia after a five-year hiatus, but will also hold talks with Ukraine

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
08:44 PM • 800 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 7100 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 9044 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 8722 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 29191 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 22335 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25427 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 26681 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 25814 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
04:11 PM • 22375 views
On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.6m/s
69%
757mm
Popular news
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 64594 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 46908 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - DombrovskisOctober 14, 12:15 PM • 23192 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 25873 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 21785 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 29184 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 46935 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 64615 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 78807 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 91636 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 2274 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 9964 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 21802 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 20242 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happenedOctober 14, 01:47 PM • 20625 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
Falcon 9
YouTube

Slovakia is resuming economic talks with russia after a five-year hiatus, but will also hold talks with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Slovakia will hold talks with Russia on October 25 and with Ukraine on November 5 in Lviv. Bratislava will not block the EU loan for Kyiv.

Slovakia is resuming economic talks with russia after a five-year hiatus, but will also hold talks with Ukraine

Slovakia is preparing to resume the work of the joint economic commission with Russia, whose activities were suspended after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for October 25. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced this during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs, euBrief reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Fico confirmed that Bratislava is completing preparations for talks with Moscow as part of its policy of cooperation with various countries around the world. At the same time, the prime minister did not specify which issues representatives of the two countries would discuss.

To avoid any surprises, a joint economic commission with the Russian Federation will also be held on the 25th

– Fico said.

Talks with Russia sparked criticism in Slovakia

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár first announced the initiative to restore the commission in August. At the time, he reported a preparatory online meeting with Russian Science Minister Valery Falkov, who is under EU sanctions. The opposition criticized these contacts against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The last meeting of the Slovak-Russian economic commission took place in November 2021. Fico agreed with Putin to restore it during his visit to Moscow in May 2025.

Fico threatened snap elections in Slovakia over the threat of losing his majority in parliament28.09.26, 02:16 • 7817 views

At the same time, the Slovak prime minister confirmed that intergovernmental talks with Ukraine would be held in Lviv on November 5. The parties plan to discuss humanitarian aid, the reconstruction of border crossings, and the establishment of a school for Ukrainian children in Bratislava.

Fico also said that Slovakia would not block a new EU loan for Ukraine, but would not assume financial guarantees for it. According to him, Bratislava would follow the same approach as when approving the previous €90 billion loan.

Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threat30.09.26, 02:56 • 22073 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
School
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bratislava
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Lviv