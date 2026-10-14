Slovakia is resuming economic talks with russia after a five-year hiatus, but will also hold talks with Ukraine

Slovakia is preparing to resume the work of the joint economic commission with Russia, whose activities were suspended after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for October 25. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced this during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs, euBrief reports, as cited by UNN.

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Fico confirmed that Bratislava is completing preparations for talks with Moscow as part of its policy of cooperation with various countries around the world. At the same time, the prime minister did not specify which issues representatives of the two countries would discuss.

To avoid any surprises, a joint economic commission with the Russian Federation will also be held on the 25th – Fico said.

Talks with Russia sparked criticism in Slovakia

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár first announced the initiative to restore the commission in August. At the time, he reported a preparatory online meeting with Russian Science Minister Valery Falkov, who is under EU sanctions. The opposition criticized these contacts against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The last meeting of the Slovak-Russian economic commission took place in November 2021. Fico agreed with Putin to restore it during his visit to Moscow in May 2025.

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At the same time, the Slovak prime minister confirmed that intergovernmental talks with Ukraine would be held in Lviv on November 5. The parties plan to discuss humanitarian aid, the reconstruction of border crossings, and the establishment of a school for Ukrainian children in Bratislava.

Fico also said that Slovakia would not block a new EU loan for Ukraine, but would not assume financial guarantees for it. According to him, Bratislava would follow the same approach as when approving the previous €90 billion loan.

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