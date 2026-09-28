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Fico threatened snap elections in Slovakia over the threat of losing his majority in parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

A coalition crisis threatens to deprive Fico’s government of its majority. The prime minister threatened snap elections if his partners do not resolve the conflict.

Fico threatened snap elections in Slovakia over the threat of losing his majority in parliament

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that early parliamentary elections could take place as soon as January due to a conflict within the ruling coalition that threatens to deprive the government of its majority. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The coalition crisis intensified after the junior partner demanded the resignation of Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba. The dispute is linked to his growing political independence, as well as the struggle for influence in ministries and control over tenders.

The problem for Fico is that personnel changes could also lead to changes among lawmakers. In that case, the coalition risks being left with only 75 votes in the 150-seat parliament — at least 76 are needed for a majority.

Fico announced his readiness for elections in January

If Mr. Danko and Mr. Taraba do not come to their senses, early elections could be held in January

— Fico said during a televised debate.

At the same time, none of the coalition parties is openly calling for early elections yet. According to Bloomberg, Fico's statement may be a way of pressuring his partners to resolve the conflict and not jeopardize the parliamentary majority.

Fico called the current coalition the most difficult of all those he has had to lead. The next parliamentary elections in Slovakia are due to take place in September 2027.

Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia20.09.26, 08:43 • 8242 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Robert Fico
Slovakia