She was preparing a terrorist attack against Ukrainian military personnel: the SBU detained a saleswoman in Kharkiv

The SBU detained a Kharkiv resident suspected of collecting and passing information about Ukrainian servicemen to Russian intelligence services. The local saleswoman was also supposed to help prepare terrorist attacks against servicemen who were on rotation. The Security Service of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a saleswoman at a local shop recruited by the Russians was involved in directing enemy strikes. The woman came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers after posting pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channel chats.

After being recruited, the suspect walked the streets of the regional center to identify reserve command posts of the Defense Forces against which the enemy was preparing a series of air strikes. To carry out the enemy’s assignment, the perpetrator filmed the façades of buildings near which she noticed concentrations of Ukrainian defenders’ personnel and equipment - the post says.

SBU cyber specialists acted proactively, uncovering the woman’s contacts with the Russians in advance, documenting her reconnaissance outings and detaining her at her place of residence.

It also became known that the suspect’s next task was to participate in preparing terrorist attacks against Ukrainian soldiers who were on rotation after serving at the front. It was established that the informant additionally tracked the locations where Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were parked, photographed these locations and sent the images to her handler from Russia. During searches of the detainee’s home, investigators found a smartphone containing files on military facilities and a messenger chat in which she communicated with the enemy - the post says.

The SBU investigators have now notified her that she is suspected under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison. The issue of additionally qualifying her crimes as high treason is being decided.

We remind you

SBU military counterintelligence exposed an FSB spotter, a Lviv resident recruited by the enemy, who worked at a Defense Forces unmanned systems production facility in western Ukraine. He passed the coordinates of the drone production facility to Russia to prepare a missile strike.