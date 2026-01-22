$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SES divers conducted a unique special operation at a flooded Kyiv thermal power plant in temperatures down to –15 °C

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

SES divers eliminated flooding at a Kyiv thermal power plant, damaged by shelling, in temperatures down to –15 °C. The special operation lasted six days, the water leak was stopped, and the participants were awarded.

SES divers conducted a unique special operation at a flooded Kyiv thermal power plant in temperatures down to –15 °C

Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in extreme frost conditions down to –15 °C in Kyiv, conducted a unique underwater special operation at one of the capital's thermal power plants, which was flooded as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, due to pipe damage, the energy infrastructure facility was flooded, which significantly complicated repair work. The stable operation of the equipment depends on the heat and electricity supply to the homes of thousands of Kyiv residents.

Without hesitation, in icy water and under extremely difficult conditions, our divers began work to eliminate the damage. The special operation lasted six days

-  the minister noted.

As a result of the work carried out, the water leak was completely stopped, which allowed specialized services to continue restoring equipment and stabilizing the operation of the thermal power plant.

Ihor Klymenko expressed sincere gratitude to the divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for their professionalism and courage, and also announced their state awards.

According to the Decree of the President of Ukraine:

• Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhniak were awarded the Order "For Courage" III degree;

• Andriy Vlasenko was awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi;

• Anton Haitan was awarded the medal "Defender of the Fatherland".

"This is an example of responsibility and courage that keeps the country going in the most difficult conditions," the minister emphasized.

He also thanked the personnel of the State Emergency Service for their service and dedication to the people.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

