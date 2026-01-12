Last week, State Emergency Service rescuers made over 6,000 deployments and saved 173 people - Klymenko

Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MV

Last week, rescuers from the State Emergency Service made over 6,000 trips to eliminate emergencies – 173 people were rescued. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Details

In the most affected areas, pneumatic frame modules were additionally deployed in the courtyards of high-rise buildings. The biggest challenge is the consequences of the recent Russian shelling of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Emergency services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are continuously helping to restore damaged facilities and support people suffering from Russian attacks. - Klymenko stated.

Also, specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine installed generators in Kyiv for emergency power supply to residential buildings where restoration is still ongoing.

Additional generators were transferred from other regions – so as not to wait, but to immediately respond to needs. For this, a separate Energy Detachment was created in the State Emergency Service. - the post says.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: at least another week of severe frosts is ahead.

Our work is now focused on the main thing: so that people pass this period safely and with support. - Klymenko emphasized.

Recall

On Monday, January 12, Kyiv switched to emergency power outages, as the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.