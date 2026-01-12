Last week, State Emergency Service rescuers made over 6,000 deployments and saved 173 people - Klymenko

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 6132 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 19626 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 26361 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 25588 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34505 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40794 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35623 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32701 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66974 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41250 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 14736 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 18626 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 23039 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 16417 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10909 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10999 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 19629 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 16510 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 23137 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66975 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 26295 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22713 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29264 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31685 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87737 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian

Last week, State Emergency Service rescuers made over 6,000 deployments and saved 173 people - Klymenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Pneumatic frame modules have been deployed and generators installed for emergency power in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Last week, State Emergency Service rescuers made over 6,000 deployments and saved 173 people - Klymenko
Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MV

Last week, rescuers from the State Emergency Service made over 6,000 trips to eliminate emergencies – 173 people were rescued. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Details

In the most affected areas, pneumatic frame modules were additionally deployed in the courtyards of high-rise buildings. The biggest challenge is the consequences of the recent Russian shelling of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Emergency services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are continuously helping to restore damaged facilities and support people suffering from Russian attacks.

 - Klymenko stated.

Also, specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine installed generators in Kyiv for emergency power supply to residential buildings where restoration is still ongoing.

Additional generators were transferred from other regions – so as not to wait, but to immediately respond to needs. For this, a separate Energy Detachment was created in the State Emergency Service.

 - the post says.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: at least another week of severe frosts is ahead.

Our work is now focused on the main thing: so that people pass this period safely and with support.

- Klymenko emphasized.

Recall

On Monday, January 12, Kyiv switched to emergency power outages, as the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv