German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the proposal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged peace will not play any role at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. This is reported UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Reportedly speaking on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in Italy, Scholz said Putin's proposal would play no role at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"What we need is not an imposed peace, but a fair and just peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said in an interview with ARD television.

Scholz accused Putin of trying to undermine support for Ukraine among European countries by pretending to be open to peace talks.

Scholz also rejected Putin's demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from four eastern regions partially occupied by Russian forces as a condition for any peace talks.

"Putin's proposal is aimed mainly at a domestic audience in various states. He knows very well that there are many citizens who want peaceful development. So he wants to hide the fact that he is the one who started this brutal war," Scholz said.

Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia was allegedly ready to start negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needed to withdraw its troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare a nuclear-free and non-aligned status. This statement was made the day before the Peace Summit that Ukraine is hosting.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry saidthat Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about Moscow's readiness for peace talks are yet another manipulative attempt by Russia to pass itself off as a peacemaker.