Scholz said Putin's proposal would play no role at the Peace Summit

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40407 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162442 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202686 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42194 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45672 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104578 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215951 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202686 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216279 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100101 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104578 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159678 views
Scholz said Putin's proposal would play no role at the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35493 views

Scholz accused Putin of trying to undermine support for Ukraine among European countries by pretending to be open to peace talks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the proposal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged peace will not play any role at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. This is reported UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Reportedly speaking on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in Italy, Scholz said Putin's proposal would play no role at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"What we need is not an imposed peace, but a fair and just peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said in an interview with ARD television.

Scholz accused Putin of trying to undermine support for Ukraine among European countries by pretending to be open to peace talks.

Scholz also rejected Putin's demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from four eastern regions partially occupied by Russian forces as a condition for any peace talks.

"Putin's proposal is aimed mainly at a domestic audience in various states. He knows very well that there are many citizens who want peaceful development. So he wants to hide the fact that he is the one who started this brutal war," Scholz said.

Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals15.06.2024, 11:47 • 31920 views

Supplement

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia was allegedly ready to start negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needed to withdraw its troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare a nuclear-free and non-aligned status. This statement was made the day before the Peace Summit that Ukraine is hosting.  

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry saidthat Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about Moscow's readiness for peace talks are yet another manipulative attempt by Russia to pass itself off as a peacemaker.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
switzerlandSwitzerland
italyItaly
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising