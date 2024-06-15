Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposals to start peace talks "frivolous". He said this in an interview with ZDF, UNN reports.

According to him, everyone knows that this "has something to do with the peace conference taking place in Switzerland.

At the same time, Putin has also shown what he is really interested in: classic imperialist land conquest. He used great military force and launched a brutal war - Scholz said.

At the same time, Scholz emphasized that in Switzerland, where the two-day Peace Summit is taking place on Saturday, the foundations for the next peace conference could be laid.

The big question, of course, is how to achieve a fair and just peace, and so this is a diplomatic seedling. Now we are watering it to make it bigger - said the German Chancellor.

AddendumAddendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of over 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.

Withdrawal of troops from 4 regions and non-aligned status: Putin again talks about negotiations with Ukraine, but names his conditions