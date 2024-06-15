Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40352 views
01:58 PM • 40352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231762 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169269 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162442 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147111 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147111 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215948 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202682 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 42150 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42150 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45621 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 38465 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104572 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104572 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100095 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100095 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231762 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216273 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100095 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100095 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104572 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104572 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157001 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159678 views
Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals

Scholz on Putin's "peaceful" plan: "frivolous" proposals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31920 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Putin's proposals for peace talks as "frivolous" and accused him of seeking "classic imperialist land conquest.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposals to start peace talks "frivolous". He said this in an interview with ZDF, UNN reports.

According to him, everyone knows that this "has something to do with the peace conference taking place in Switzerland.

At the same time, Putin has also shown what he is really interested in: classic imperialist land conquest. He used great military force and launched a brutal war

- Scholz said.

At the same time, Scholz emphasized that in Switzerland, where the two-day Peace Summit is taking place on Saturday, the foundations for the next peace conference could be laid.

The big question, of course, is how to achieve a fair and just peace, and so this is a diplomatic seedling. Now we are watering it to make it bigger

- said the German Chancellor.

AddendumAddendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of over 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.

Withdrawal of troops from 4 regions and non-aligned status: Putin again talks about negotiations with Ukraine, but names his conditions14.06.24, 14:31 • 51791 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising