Scholz: deployment of German military brigade in Lithuania is in "full swing"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100693 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111080 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174843 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27217 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40842 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28022 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34259 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225815 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100693 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114409 views
Scholz: deployment of German military brigade in Lithuania is in "full swing"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18822 views

Germany plans to deploy a permanent brigade to Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern defense. The deployment of the German brigade in the Baltic country is "in full swing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited German soldiers in Lithuania who will be part of a future Bundeswehr brigade in the region. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the rapid deployment of the German brigade on a permanent basis in the country is a priority, UNN reports

According to DW , Scholz said that the deployment of the new formation in the Baltic country is currently "in full swing." 

The German Chancellor also assured the Baltic states of his support.  "Germany stands firmly on the side of the Baltic states," he said. 

Scholz added that at the same time, Germany is investing heavily in expanding its defense capabilities, which this year reached two percent of GDP and will not decline further.

According to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, ensuring the speedy deployment of the German brigade on a permanent basis in the country is a priority for Vilnius. 

"We must focus on the full implementation of regional defense plans, rotational air defense, increased investment in defense and in NATO," Nauseda wrote on social networking site X. 

After visiting the German military, Scholz will head to Riga to meet with the heads of government of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The talks are expected to discuss security and defense policy issues, including those related to the deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania.

Recall 

Germany plans to deploy about five thousand troops to Lithuania to strengthen the defense of NATO's eastern flank. 

 In Lithuania, the previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating this year, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
bundeswehrBundeswehr
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
estoniaEstonia

