Scholz: deployment of German military brigade in Lithuania is in "full swing"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited German soldiers in Lithuania who will be part of a future Bundeswehr brigade in the region. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the rapid deployment of the German brigade on a permanent basis in the country is a priority, UNN reports .

According to DW , Scholz said that the deployment of the new formation in the Baltic country is currently "in full swing."

The German Chancellor also assured the Baltic states of his support. "Germany stands firmly on the side of the Baltic states," he said.

Scholz added that at the same time, Germany is investing heavily in expanding its defense capabilities, which this year reached two percent of GDP and will not decline further.

According to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, ensuring the speedy deployment of the German brigade on a permanent basis in the country is a priority for Vilnius.

"We must focus on the full implementation of regional defense plans, rotational air defense, increased investment in defense and in NATO," Nauseda wrote on social networking site X.

After visiting the German military, Scholz will head to Riga to meet with the heads of government of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The talks are expected to discuss security and defense policy issues, including those related to the deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania.

Germany plans to deploy about five thousand troops to Lithuania to strengthen the defense of NATO's eastern flank.

In Lithuania, the previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating this year, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country.