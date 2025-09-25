$41.380.00
Publications
Exclusives
"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported train delays due to shelling in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions experienced power outages in certain areas due to Russian shelling, which led to delays for a number of trains. Passengers and crews of the Odesa-Dnipro and Odesa-Kharkiv trains are in shelters; there are no casualties.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported train delays due to shelling in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions

In Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, due to Russian shelling, some sections were de-energized and a number of trains were delayed. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", transmits UNN.

Details

According to the company, all passengers and crews of trains No. 54/254 Odesa - Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, No. 8/7 Odesa - Kharkiv are currently in shelters.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties

- the post says.

Trains No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa and No. 148/147 Kyiv - Odesa are planned to pass along the same route in the near future.

"We are sending reserve diesel locomotives to all de-energized sections, assessing the damage as the shelling ends. There will be delays for the specified trains, but we will deliver everyone, as always," Ukrzaliznytsia reports.

Recall

The CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reported that Russia has been systematically attacking Ukrainian railway tracks since summer, using a new tactic of long-range kamikaze drones. This leads to train traffic interruptions for 6-12 hours and increased diesel fuel costs.

Vita Zelenetska

