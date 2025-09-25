"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported train delays due to shelling in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions

In Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, due to Russian shelling, some sections were de-energized and a number of trains were delayed. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", transmits UNN.

According to the company, all passengers and crews of trains No. 54/254 Odesa - Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, No. 8/7 Odesa - Kharkiv are currently in shelters.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties - the post says.

Trains No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa and No. 148/147 Kyiv - Odesa are planned to pass along the same route in the near future.

"We are sending reserve diesel locomotives to all de-energized sections, assessing the damage as the shelling ends. There will be delays for the specified trains, but we will deliver everyone, as always," Ukrzaliznytsia reports.

The CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reported that Russia has been systematically attacking Ukrainian railway tracks since summer, using a new tactic of long-range kamikaze drones. This leads to train traffic interruptions for 6-12 hours and increased diesel fuel costs.