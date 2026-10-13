Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central Rivne

In Rivne, 14 people are known to have been injured after a Russian drone struck an educational institution building in the city center on the morning of October 13, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported on social media. According to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, since nighttime, Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine almost continuously — residential buildings, enterprises, and infrastructure facilities in at least 10 regions. UNN reports.

Russian strike in central Rivne

This morning, a Russian "Shahed" struck an educational institution building in central Rivne. There are casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene — Koretskyi wrote on social media.

Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval уточнив:

Updated information regarding the attack on Rivne. Unfortunately, we have 14 injured people. One person is in serious condition, and three are in moderately serious condition. The second floor and part of the facade of the educational building were damaged. The fire has been contained

Russian attacks on the regions

"Since nighttime, Russian forces have been attacking various regions of Ukraine almost continuously. Residential buildings, enterprises, and infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, the Rivne region, Vinnytsia region, Kyiv region, Mykolaiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv region, and Donetsk region have come under attack. There are fatalities and casualties," Prime Minister Koretskyi said.

According to him, "residential buildings have been destroyed, while industrial and agricultural enterprises, warehouse premises, and railway infrastructure have been damaged." Search-and-rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences of the attacks are ongoing at the strike sites, the Prime Minister said, showing the aftermath of the enemy attacks.

In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building