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In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The death toll from the Russian strike on a building in Kharkiv has risen to four. Transport infrastructure was also damaged in the Osnovianskyi district.

In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district has risen — a fourth body was recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

A fourth body was recovered from under the rubble of a building in the Kholodnohirskyi district

- the statement reads.

It was also reported that an enemy strike on transport infrastructure was recorded in the Osnovianskyi district. The consequences are being clarified.

We remind you

The day before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with “banderols,” with one of the strikes hitting a residential building. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction is very serious — an entire entrance collapsed.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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