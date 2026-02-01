Russia attacked Sloviansk with three aerial bombs: there are dead and wounded

Photo: www.facebook.com/Vadymlyakh

On Sunday, February 1, Russian occupiers struck Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with three high-explosive aerial bombs. As a result, there are dead and wounded, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Military-Civil Administration, Vadym Liakh.

Details

As Liakh noted, as a result of the airstrike with three FAB-250s, the following were damaged:

14 multi-story buildings;

3 cars;

1 Nova Poshta branch;

1 co-working center.

As a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Kramatorsk, was killed. Another woman, a resident of Sloviansk, was injured.

Recall

A minibus driver was killed due to a Russian strike on Kherson. Five more people were injured.

In addition, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1. The number of injured reached six people, including two women who were undergoing examination.

Also, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia again on February 1. As a result of the strike, two women were also injured, and houses in the private sector were damaged.