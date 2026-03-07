Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, power outages in 7 oblasts

$43.810.0050.900.00
05:01 AM • 12128 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 25742 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 28766 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 45022 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 52423 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 41122 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 69851 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29105 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26481 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25030 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Canada and the US resume direct trade talks after a long pause
Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White House
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing Congress
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show business
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, power outages in 7 oblasts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

The enemy launched its fifth massive attack on the energy system. Consumers have been cut off in seven regions, and heat supply has been disrupted in Kyiv due to shelling.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, power outages in 7 oblasts

Russia once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving residents in 7 regions without power, and several regions experiencing power outage schedules, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"During the night and morning, the enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy system facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo noted.

During the night, Russia launched its fifth massive missile and drone attack on the country's energy facilities since the beginning of the year. As a result, consumers in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions are without power. In addition, the enemy attack disrupted heat supply in the capital

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Almost 2,000 homes in Kyiv without heating, three injured due to Russian attack07.03.26, 10:04 • 1832 views

Energy and heating workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to restore light and heat to all consumers as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones07.03.26, 08:59 • 1900 views

Outage schedules

"Due to constant enemy attacks, forced restriction measures are being applied in several regions today: power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"Given the weather conditions in most regions, it is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime today - from 11:00 to 15:00. This is the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," Ukrenergo indicated.

Consumers where restriction measures are applied were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia attacked Ukraine's railway and ports, an infant among the wounded07.03.26, 08:46 • 1912 views

Julia Shramko

Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine