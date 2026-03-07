Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, power outages in 7 oblasts

Russia once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving residents in 7 regions without power, and several regions experiencing power outage schedules, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"During the night and morning, the enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy system facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo noted.

During the night, Russia launched its fifth massive missile and drone attack on the country's energy facilities since the beginning of the year. As a result, consumers in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions are without power. In addition, the enemy attack disrupted heat supply in the capital - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy and heating workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to restore light and heat to all consumers as soon as possible.

Outage schedules

"Due to constant enemy attacks, forced restriction measures are being applied in several regions today: power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"Given the weather conditions in most regions, it is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime today - from 11:00 to 15:00. This is the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," Ukrenergo indicated.

Consumers where restriction measures are applied were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

