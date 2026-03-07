Russia attacked Ukraine's railway and ports, an infant among the wounded

Russia attacked railways and ports in Ukraine overnight, with an infant among the injured, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"A night of Russian terror. The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, and other regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. Sincere condolences to the families whose loved ones were taken by Russia. Among the injured is an infant," Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, doctors are fighting for the lives of all victims.

Residential and critical infrastructure damaged. Railways and ports under attack - Kuleba stated.

"Four railway substations in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia regions and a number of railway bridges were attacked by drones," the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

He noted that "fortunately, there were no casualties."

"Due to the damage, some trains have been temporarily redirected to alternative routes. Restoration work is ongoing at all facilities. During the air raid alert, more than 20 trains were stopped in safe places - this is a standard safety procedure to protect passengers and employees," Kuleba said.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes of several trains due to damage to railway infrastructure in three regions

"The enemy also attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in vegetable oil tanks and a grain warehouse was damaged. No casualties. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences. In another port, port infrastructure was damaged," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

All services, according to him, "are working to restore infrastructure as soon as possible and ensure logistics."

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region.