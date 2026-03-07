$43.810.0050.900.00
05:01 AM • 9950 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 20389 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 25796 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 42219 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 49766 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 40187 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 66960 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28852 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26212 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24694 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes of several trains due to damage to railway infrastructure in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

Due to infrastructure damage in Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, trains are running with delays. Reserve diesel locomotives are being used for movement.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes of several trains due to damage to railway infrastructure in three regions

A massive enemy attack overnight caused damage to railway infrastructure facilities in Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, forcing "Ukrzaliznytsia" to promptly adjust train schedules. This was reported by railway representatives on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Due to changes in routes in the western and central directions, significant train delays are expected. Passengers can track up-to-date information using the uz-vezemo service.

To maintain movement in areas without electricity, diesel locomotive traction has been deployed, allowing operations to continue even with a damaged power system.

Overnight, railway workers, together with the military, successfully moved passenger trains away from danger, which were under threat of direct hits from over a hundred enemy targets. Despite the enemy's attempts to paralyze the country's logistics, railway communication continues to function normally, taking into account necessary adjustments.

In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.07.03.26, 07:01 • 9942 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
