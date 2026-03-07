Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes of several trains due to damage to railway infrastructure in three regions

A massive enemy attack overnight caused damage to railway infrastructure facilities in Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, forcing "Ukrzaliznytsia" to promptly adjust train schedules. This was reported by railway representatives on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Due to changes in routes in the western and central directions, significant train delays are expected. Passengers can track up-to-date information using the uz-vezemo service.

To maintain movement in areas without electricity, diesel locomotive traction has been deployed, allowing operations to continue even with a damaged power system.

Overnight, railway workers, together with the military, successfully moved passenger trains away from danger, which were under threat of direct hits from over a hundred enemy targets. Despite the enemy's attempts to paralyze the country's logistics, railway communication continues to function normally, taking into account necessary adjustments.

In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.