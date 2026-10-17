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Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in 10 regions were left without electricity. Energy workers restored power to more than half a million people.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure in 10 regions overnight and in the morning of October 17, leaving some residents without electricity. Power outage schedules are in effect in a number of regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy attacks

"Overnight and in the morning, the enemy attacked a number of energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions. As a result, some consumers were left without electricity. Energy workers have so far managed to restore power to more than half a million consumers," the Ministry of Energy said.

Repair work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows. Restoration efforts are complicated by constant air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated shelling, the ministry added.

Schedules

Due to grid restrictions caused by previous Russian attacks, hourly power outage schedules are being applied today in a number of regions of Ukraine, while capacity limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect in all regions. This is a necessary step that helps prevent grid overload and protect the system from large-scale аварies, the Ministry of Energy said.

Ukrainians warned of the risk of new power outages amid Russia's massive attacks on the energy sector16.10.26, 19:25 • 23337 views

Julia Shramko

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