Ukrainians warned of the risk of new power outages amid Russia's massive attacks on the energy sector

Russian forces attacked the main power grid of NPC "Ukrenergo" with drones, damaging facilities that supply electricity to Rivne region. The strikes caused widespread power outages in Rivne and nearby areas. In Lutsk, energy workers continue restoring the power grids after the overnight attacks. "Ukrenergo" reported this and warned Ukrainians about the risk of new outages, reports UNN.

Details

According to the company, the energy infrastructure responsible for supplying electricity to Rivne region suffered serious damage as a result of the Russian drone attack. As a result, widespread power outages were recorded in Rivne and the surrounding areas. Energy workers are currently trying to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible using backup power supply schemes. This will make it possible to partially restore electricity supplies even before repairs to the damaged equipment are completed. At the same time, specialists will be able to begin full-scale emergency restoration work only when the security situation allows it.

However, the company is not yet specifying the exact timeframe for restoring electricity supplies.

The aftermath of the overnight attacks continues to be dealt with in Lutsk

At the same time, energy workers are working to restore electricity supplies in Volyn region. In particular, repair work is continuing in Lutsk following Russian drone attacks during the night of October 16. According to "Ukrenergo", the grids supplying the city with electricity suffered serious damage. Specialists continue to eliminate the consequences of the strikes in order to restore the stable operation of the power grids.

At the same time, the exact number of consumers left without electricity in the affected regions is not currently being specified.

Ukrainians warned about the risk of new outages

Against the backdrop of the damage to the energy infrastructure, "Ukrenergo" urged citizens who have electricity to conserve it as much as possible.

It is especially important to reduce consumption during the evening hours, when the load on the power system traditionally increases. The company explained that economical use of electricity will help energy workers eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks more quickly and avoid additional restrictions. In particular, Ukrainians should, whenever possible, avoid switching on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time and postpone the use of energy-intensive equipment until another time.

"Ukrenergo" emphasizes that reducing the load on the power grids is particularly important now, as the power system is operating with damaged infrastructure following the Russian strikes.

If consumption remains high, forced restrictions on electricity supplies may become necessary during the evening peak.

We remind you

As a result of another Russian air attack by the Russian army on Ukraine on October 16, civilian infrastructure was damaged in Vinnytsia; four people were reported injured, two of whom were hospitalized. In Rivne and nearby settlements, meanwhile, disruptions to electricity supplies occurred.