Russia attacked a port in Odesa region, leaving part of Kryvyi Rih without heat - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region overnight, destroying logistical elements, damaging hangars, a locomotive; in Kryvyi Rih, due to a Russian strike, part of the city is without heating, reported on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region and other regions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," Kuleba wrote.

In Kyiv region, in the Bilohorodka community, according to his data, a drone hit a residential building - two people died.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA

In Odesa region, the Russian army hit the port with UAVs, destroying logistical elements, damaging hangars, a locomotive, and industrial buildings. A fire broke out - Kuleba reported.

According to him, "emergency services and port workers are continuing to eliminate the damage."

Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of enemy strikes, part of the city was left without heating. Repair work and boiler house launches are ongoing - the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

As clarified by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, "the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two people were injured. Infrastructure and cars were damaged."

10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih

"Zaporizhzhia. Russia damaged more than 10 residential buildings, communal services are promptly providing assistance," he noted.

4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details

"At all locations, including critical infrastructure, emergency services, repair crews are working and are working on restoration," Kuleba said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 103 out of 146 enemy drones neutralized