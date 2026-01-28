$42.960.17
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 996 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
03:48 AM • 12480 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 33060 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 49131 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 38960 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56839 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 30766 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56665 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25537 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 19027 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region, leaving part of Kryvyi Rih without heat - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, damaging a port in Odesa region and leaving part of Kryvyi Rih without heat supply. Two people died in Kyiv region, and there are also injured in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region, leaving part of Kryvyi Rih without heat - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region overnight, destroying logistical elements, damaging hangars, a locomotive; in Kryvyi Rih, due to a Russian strike, part of the city is without heating, reported on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region and other regions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," Kuleba wrote.

In Kyiv region, in the Bilohorodka community, according to his data, a drone hit a residential building - two people died.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA28.01.26, 04:36 • 2908 views

In Odesa region, the Russian army hit the port with UAVs, destroying logistical elements, damaging hangars, a locomotive, and industrial buildings. A fire broke out

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, "emergency services and port workers are continuing to eliminate the damage."

Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike28.01.26, 09:20 • 1352 views

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of enemy strikes, part of the city was left without heating. Repair work and boiler house launches are ongoing

- the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

As clarified by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, "the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two people were injured. Infrastructure and cars were damaged."

10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih23.01.26, 11:35 • 3871 view

"Zaporizhzhia. Russia damaged more than 10 residential buildings, communal services are promptly providing assistance," he noted.

4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details28.01.26, 08:28 • 1838 views

"At all locations, including critical infrastructure, emergency services, repair crews are working and are working on restoration," Kuleba said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 103 out of 146 enemy drones neutralized28.01.26, 09:06 • 1828 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia