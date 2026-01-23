10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih

$43.170.01
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 10928 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 10496 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 11795 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 13532 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 20129 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 43629 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 56938 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40123 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33166 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 20988 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 5510 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 7546 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 29006 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 19903 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 10996 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 33486 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 37561 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 48964 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 40312 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 16896 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 34079 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 30050 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 55836 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 73183 views
10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

As a result of Russian shelling in Kryvyi Rih, two mines were de-energized, blocking the miners. Rescuers successfully brought all workers to the surface.

10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, mining rescuers brought to the surface workers of two mines who were trapped underground due to power outages after Russian shelling of the city. The State Emergency Service showed how it happened, UNN writes.

Details

On January 22, as a result of a Russian drone attack, one of the city's mines was de-energized: miners were trapped at horizons -1135 m, -865 m, and -475 m.

Mining rescuers made a difficult but the only correct decision: to lead people out on foot through vertical and inclined workings. Accompanied by them, the mine workers covered almost 7 kilometers of underground workings. The rescue operation lasted 6 hours.

After midnight, due to another power outage, another mine stopped, where 92 workers were located. There, mining rescuers worked according to an already established scheme: miners were brought to the surface using the counterweight principle of the mine cage. They managed in 4 hours.

"Now all miners are already on the surface. A little exhausted, but happy to finally be home. We thank everyone for their endurance and courage. Together we are strength!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that more than 90 miners were blocked in the mines, and by morning, mining rescuers had completed a rescue operation that lasted more than 10 hours - all miners were brought to the surface.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vilkul Oleksandr
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih