10 hours of rescue operation and up to 7 kilometers of travel: the State Emergency Service showed the rescue of miners blocked by Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, mining rescuers brought to the surface workers of two mines who were trapped underground due to power outages after Russian shelling of the city. The State Emergency Service showed how it happened, UNN writes.

Details

On January 22, as a result of a Russian drone attack, one of the city's mines was de-energized: miners were trapped at horizons -1135 m, -865 m, and -475 m.

Mining rescuers made a difficult but the only correct decision: to lead people out on foot through vertical and inclined workings. Accompanied by them, the mine workers covered almost 7 kilometers of underground workings. The rescue operation lasted 6 hours.

After midnight, due to another power outage, another mine stopped, where 92 workers were located. There, mining rescuers worked according to an already established scheme: miners were brought to the surface using the counterweight principle of the mine cage. They managed in 4 hours.

"Now all miners are already on the surface. A little exhausted, but happy to finally be home. We thank everyone for their endurance and courage. Together we are strength!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that more than 90 miners were blocked in the mines, and by morning, mining rescuers had completed a rescue operation that lasted more than 10 hours - all miners were brought to the surface.