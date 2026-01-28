4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details
Kyiv • UNN
Four people, including a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55, were injured in the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia. At least 12 residential buildings were damaged, and some are without electricity.
Four people were injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Four people have already been injured: two more victims of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia sought medical help.
Thus, according to him, doctors provided the necessary assistance to a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55.
"At least 12 residential buildings were damaged, and some have partial power outages - these are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.
Addition
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a multi-story building.