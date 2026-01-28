4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details

Four people were injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people have already been injured: two more victims of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia sought medical help. - Fedorov reported.

Thus, according to him, doctors provided the necessary assistance to a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55.

"At least 12 residential buildings were damaged, and some have partial power outages - these are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Addition

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a multi-story building.