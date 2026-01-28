4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 7310 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 25025 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 41640 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 32772 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 47346 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 28185 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 50171 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24907 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18597 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 41537 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
100%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examinationJanuary 27, 09:31 PM • 7830 views
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instabilityJanuary 27, 10:12 PM • 8980 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 11727 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 11305 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 6546 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 47356 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 34865 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 50176 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 49091 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 41541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Italy
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 17328 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 17139 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 24810 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 28544 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 35541 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
Shahed-136

4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Four people, including a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55, were injured in the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia. At least 12 residential buildings were damaged, and some are without electricity.

4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details

Four people were injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people have already been injured: two more victims of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia sought medical help.

- Fedorov reported.

Thus, according to him, doctors provided the necessary assistance to a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55.

"At least 12 residential buildings were damaged, and some have partial power outages - these are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Addition

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a multi-story building.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Zaporizhzhia