Russians struck a multi-story building's courtyard in Zaporizhzhia: over 100 apartments and 20 cars damaged

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the consequences of the morning attack by Russian troops on the regional center. The enemy directly hit the courtyard of a residential area, causing large-scale destruction of civilian property and a fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, more than a hundred apartments in nearby buildings and about twenty cars parked nearby were damaged as a result of the strike. Despite the significant number of damaged homes, as of this morning, there were no casualties among residents.

More than a hundred apartments and twenty cars damaged, a fire broke out - these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - Ivan Fedorov noted.

Currently, the consequences of the fire caused by the shelling are being eliminated at the site of the hit.

