The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 17985 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 33950 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 27097 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 40638 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 26180 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 45499 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24276 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18124 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 38368 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Russians struck a multi-story building's courtyard in Zaporizhzhia: over 100 apartments and 20 cars damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy strike on a residential complex's courtyard damaged over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars. There are no casualties, and the aftermath of the fire is being cleared.

Russians struck a multi-story building's courtyard in Zaporizhzhia: over 100 apartments and 20 cars damaged

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the consequences of the morning attack by Russian troops on the regional center. The enemy directly hit the courtyard of a residential area, causing large-scale destruction of civilian property and a fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, more than a hundred apartments in nearby buildings and about twenty cars parked nearby were damaged as a result of the strike. Despite the significant number of damaged homes, as of this morning, there were no casualties among residents.

More than a hundred apartments and twenty cars damaged, a fire broke out - these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

- Ivan Fedorov noted.

Currently, the consequences of the fire caused by the shelling are being eliminated at the site of the hit.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA28.01.26, 04:36 • 1108 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia