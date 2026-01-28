Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike

The Odesa region was subjected to another Russian attack overnight, with three people reported injured. Today is a day of mourning in Odesa for the victims of the enemy attack on the night of January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN writes.

During the night, Russian terrorists continued to attack peaceful Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, residential, social and port infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, three people were injured. One person was hospitalized, and other victims received assistance on the spot. - Kiper wrote on social media.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the attack, a private residential building, administrative and warehouse buildings, passenger cars, as well as port infrastructure and buildings on the territory of an Orthodox monastery were damaged.

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak also stated that for the second night in a row, Odesa is under enemy attacks and destruction of residential buildings and religious structures.

"Three people were injured. A 21-year-old boy was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound, his condition is moderately severe. Two other men (67 and 80 years old) received the necessary assistance on the spot. They were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and an acute stress reaction, they refused hospitalization," Lysak confirmed.

The State Emergency Service in the region clarified that as a result of the hits, destruction occurred with subsequent ignition of a building on the territory of the Holy Dormition Monastery.

The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air raid alerts. All fires have now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.

Day of mourning in Odesa

"Today is a day of mourning in Odesa. The city is grieving for those killed by Russia during the attack on the night of January 27," said the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on social media.