Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 726 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
03:48 AM • 12326 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 32872 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 48960 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 38837 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56629 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 30696 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56482 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25508 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 19007 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White HouseJanuary 27, 10:53 PM • 9078 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 16098 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 5606 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 13235 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5218 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5526 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56629 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 39738 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56482 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 54116 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 20242 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 19816 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 27483 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 31022 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 37594 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
Starlink

Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

Odesa region suffered another Russian strike overnight, three people were injured, one hospitalized. A day of mourning has been declared in Odesa for the victims of the previous attack.

Odesa mourns victims of Russian attack on January 27, three injured in new enemy strike

The Odesa region was subjected to another Russian attack overnight, with three people reported injured. Today is a day of mourning in Odesa for the victims of the enemy attack on the night of January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN writes.

During the night, Russian terrorists continued to attack peaceful Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, residential, social and port infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, three people were injured. One person was hospitalized, and other victims received assistance on the spot.

- Kiper wrote on social media.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the attack, a private residential building, administrative and warehouse buildings, passenger cars, as well as port infrastructure and buildings on the territory of an Orthodox monastery were damaged.

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration28.01.26, 02:13 • 3414 views

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak also stated that for the second night in a row, Odesa is under enemy attacks and destruction of residential buildings and religious structures.

"Three people were injured. A 21-year-old boy was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound, his condition is moderately severe. Two other men (67 and 80 years old) received the necessary assistance on the spot. They were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and an acute stress reaction, they refused hospitalization," Lysak confirmed.

The State Emergency Service in the region clarified that as a result of the hits, destruction occurred with subsequent ignition of a building on the territory of the Holy Dormition Monastery.

The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air raid alerts. All fires have now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.

Day of mourning in Odesa

"Today is a day of mourning in Odesa. The city is grieving for those killed by Russia during the attack on the night of January 27," said the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on social media.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
Social network
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa