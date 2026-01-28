Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 103 out of 146 enemy drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 146 drones, 103 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 28 (from 18:00 on January 27), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 146 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 103 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south, center and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 36 attack UAVs hit 22 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration