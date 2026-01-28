$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:48 AM • 10989 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 30273 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 46650 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 36869 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 53459 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 29813 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 54313 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25294 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18858 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 44141 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 103 out of 146 enemy drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 146 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 103 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 103 out of 146 enemy drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 146 drones, 103 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 28 (from 18:00 on January 27), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 146 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 103 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south, center and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 36 attack UAVs hit 22 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration28.01.26, 02:13 • 3262 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea