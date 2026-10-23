Romania to strengthen Black Sea security after attacks on cargo vessels – dozens of sailors killed or missing

Romania will accelerate the development of maritime surveillance systems and mine-countermeasure and drone-defense capabilities following a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea. Over the past two weeks, at least 7 cargo ships have come under attack near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, with around 30 sailors killed or missing. Reuters reports this, citing Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense, UNN writes.

Details

Bucharest said that the latest attacks on vessels were a direct consequence of Russian aggression, the effects of which are spreading beyond Ukraine.

Romanian authorities stressed that threats to shipping and critical energy infrastructure pose serious risks to national security. In particular, this concerns the need to protect people, ensure free access to ports, and secure energy facilities in the Black Sea.

Romania will strengthen cooperation with NATO

The Supreme Council of Defense decided to accelerate the development of maritime surveillance, mine-countermeasure capabilities, and means of countering drones that violate the country’s airspace and territorial waters.

Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected

Romania also plans to intensify joint efforts with Bulgaria and Turkey to protect the Black Sea region.

Earlier, NATO announced the deployment of additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones to the Black Sea.

In addition, on October 18, Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down 2 Russian drones over the country’s territorial waters.

Russian drones have begun killing people off the shores of NATO countries – more than 20 dead in the Black Sea