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Russian drones have begun killing people off the shores of NATO countries – more than 20 dead in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Since the beginning of October, Russian drones have attacked seven vessels near Bulgaria and Romania. More than 20 sailors have been killed, and the threat of escalation has increased.

Russian drones have begun killing people off the shores of NATO countries – more than 20 dead in the Black Sea

Russian drones have attacked 7 commercial vessels near the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania since the beginning of October. According to the authorities of these countries, more than 20 sailors were killed as a result of the strikes. The attacks took place in the territorial waters of NATO member states or near their borders, intensifying fears of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia. Bloomberg reports, as UNN writes.

Details

One of the most tragic incidents was the October 13 attack on the merchant vessel HS Dignity near Bulgaria. After the strike, 11 sailors went missing, while 5 others were rescued. Two days later, Russian drones attacked vessels near Romania. A fire broke out on one of them, while after another strike, 7 of the 12 crew members went missing.

NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping20.10.26, 19:52 • 13790 views

Moscow denies involvement in the attacks, while at the same time calling vessels heading to or departing from Ukrainian ports potential targets in response to Ukraine's strikes on Russia's "shadow fleet."

NATO faces the threat of a new escalation

Experts warn that Russia is testing NATO's readiness to protect its borders and civilian shipping.

This reveals how neglected Black Sea security has been within NATO, and how little political will the allies have shown to deter Moscow

– said Yuliya Yoja, director of the Black Sea Program at the Middle East Institute.

According to Bloomberg, European countries fear a decisive military response because it could trigger a direct conflict with Russia.

Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected20.10.26, 20:50 • 74930 views

Against the backdrop of the attacks, Bulgaria appealed to its allies to strengthen air defense, in particular by providing patrol aircraft and counter-drone systems.

At the same time, the threat to shipping is already affecting the region's economy. Shipowners are refusing to operate in the Black Sea, insurance costs are rising, and exporters are facing delays in transportation.

As Bloomberg notes, attacks on civilian vessels near NATO borders have marked a new stage in Russia's aggression, the consequences of which extend far beyond the war against Ukraine.

Bulgaria refused to participate in a new loan for Ukraine and linked the protests in Europe to the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 04:55 • 16690 views

Stepan Haftko

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