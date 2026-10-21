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Bulgaria refused to participate in a new loan for Ukraine and linked the protests in Europe to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12041 views

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev rejected the country's participation in a new loan for Ukraine. He linked the protests in Europe to the consequences of the war.

Bulgaria refused to participate in a new loan for Ukraine and linked the protests in Europe to the war in Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that his country would not participate in financing an additional €70 billion loan for Ukraine. According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward the relevant proposal during the latest meeting of the European Council. This was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), writes UNN.

Details

Radev recalled that last year the EU had already decided to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan, guaranteed by Europe. In his view, the new financial obligations would create an additional burden on European economies.

How does this look to you against the backdrop of everything happening in Europe? Bulgaria simply cannot be part of this €70 billion

– the prime minister said while speaking with journalists on October 20.

Radev linked protests in Europe to the war in Ukraine

Commenting on the unrest in France and Italy, the Bulgarian prime minister cited migration, integration problems, deindustrialization, job losses, and European climate policy among the causes of public discontent.

At the same time, Radev claims that the war in Ukraine is exhausting the economies of European states and increasing social tensions. According to him, Europeans' prosperity is being spent on the war instead of addressing domestic problems.

Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected20.10.26, 20:50 • 31677 views

The head of the Bulgarian government called for an end to the hostilities as soon as possible. He stressed that each successive day of the war creates additional risks for peace, economic prosperity, and political stability in Europe.

Radev also expressed the conviction that the situation cannot be resolved exclusively through military means. In his view, European leaders should make more active use of diplomacy to end the war.

NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping20.10.26, 19:52 • 13071 view

Stepan Haftko

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