Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, UNN reports with reference to the parliament session broadcast.

Details

The draft resolution No. 14381 "On the appointment of D.A. Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine" was supported by 248 people's deputies.

Addition

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense. 265 people's deputies voted for this decision.

On the same day, the Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

In the summer of 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which entailed the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.

It should be noted that at the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Energy, who held the position until November 2025.

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas". Against this background, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Recall

The Parliament voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.