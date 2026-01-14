$43.180.08
Exclusive
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FT
January 14, 03:01 AM
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General Staff
January 14, 06:53 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
07:00 AM
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured
07:43 AM
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex
09:19 AM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
11:32 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
07:00 AM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 07:36 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 12:46 PM
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 56122 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy on the second attempt. 248 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, UNN reports with reference to the parliament session broadcast.

Details

The draft resolution No. 14381 "On the appointment of D.A. Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine" was supported by 248 people's deputies.

Addition

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense. 265 people's deputies voted for this decision.

On the same day, the Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

In the summer of 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which entailed the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.

It should be noted that at the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Energy, who held the position until November 2025.

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas". Against this background, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Recall

The Parliament voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

