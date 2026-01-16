Power restored to 51.5 thousand homes in Dnipro's left-bank districts after January 10 shelling - DTEK

Residents of the left-bank districts of Dnipro have had their electricity restored after the shelling on January 10. Power has already been returned to 51.5 thousand homes, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

At the same time, temporary power supply schemes are in operation on the left bank of the Dnipro, which are very sensitive to high loads. Energy workers ask local residents to use electricity sparingly and to switch on powerful appliances one by one.

On the right bank of the city, 4,000 families are still without electricity. We are already working to power every home - DTEK stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, January 14, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.

At the same time, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on January 16, stated that not a single power plant in Ukraine had escaped Russian strikes during the war.