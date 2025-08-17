"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, called the "peace" that demands Ukraine to cede unoccupied parts of Donbas unacceptable. This was reported by UNN.

According to her, the EU will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for surrender.

There is no greater proof of the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine than today's visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels, where he was met by Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the Commission. And also the fact that seven European leaders will accompany him tomorrow to Washington for a meeting with President Trump after Alaska - wrote the ambassador.

She emphasized that in Anchorage, Trump decided not to insist on a ceasefire, instead, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented a so-called "peace proposal," which is nothing more than an "aggressor's dictate."

For example, Ukraine is expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such "peace" is unacceptable. - noted Maternova.

She added that the EU, on the contrary, has clearly and decisively stated from the very beginning: peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

No illusions, no compromises with aggressors. Tomorrow, President Zelenskyy will be accompanied in Washington by the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Finland, and the European Union. Their joint presence in the White House is a clear signal: Europe is united and resolute with Ukraine. ... Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire, and then towards a real peace – which did not happen in Anchorage - emphasized the diplomat.

She assured that Ukraine can fully rely on its European partners, as the EU "has demonstrated a firm stance, courage, and wisdom," and "giving the aggressor an opportunity to dictate the terms of peace would mean jeopardizing peace throughout Europe."

