"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
05:11 PM • 7602 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 26575 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 55613 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 121651 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 82637 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 80969 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 65938 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54180 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247835 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214728 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.3m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 19839 views
Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - ResistanceAugust 17, 12:12 PM • 14988 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideoAugust 17, 12:37 PM • 17317 views
Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose morePhoto03:09 PM • 6274 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - Bild03:35 PM • 21788 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 55618 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 364816 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 316193 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 319536 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 326121 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 19871 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 20957 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 56832 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 46658 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 115046 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Fox News

"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova called "peace" that demands Ukraine give up the unoccupied parts of Donbas unacceptable. She emphasized that the EU will not tolerate peace that is just another word for Ukraine's capitulation.

"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, called the "peace" that demands Ukraine to cede unoccupied parts of Donbas unacceptable. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the EU will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for surrender.

There is no greater proof of the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine than today's visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels, where he was met by Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the Commission. And also the fact that seven European leaders will accompany him tomorrow to Washington for a meeting with President Trump after Alaska

- wrote the ambassador.

She emphasized that in Anchorage, Trump decided not to insist on a ceasefire, instead, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented a so-called "peace proposal," which is nothing more than an "aggressor's dictate."

For example, Ukraine is expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such "peace" is unacceptable.

- noted Maternova.

"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to Russia17.08.25, 20:49 • 2366 views

She added that the EU, on the contrary, has clearly and decisively stated from the very beginning: peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

No illusions, no compromises with aggressors. Tomorrow, President Zelenskyy will be accompanied in Washington by the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Finland, and the European Union. Their joint presence in the White House is a clear signal: Europe is united and resolute with Ukraine. ... Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire, and then towards a real peace – which did not happen in Anchorage

- emphasized the diplomat.

She assured that Ukraine can fully rely on its European partners, as the EU "has demonstrated a firm stance, courage, and wisdom," and "giving the aggressor an opportunity to dictate the terms of peace would mean jeopardizing peace throughout Europe."

Recall

The "Coalition of the Willing" is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities and to take the sky and sea under protection. This is stated in a statement released by the British government.

Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia17.08.25, 19:24 • 4410 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
European Commission
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
Brussels
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine