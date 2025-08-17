$41.450.00
"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

European leaders condemned proposals to transfer Ukrainian territories to Russia for the sake of peace. They emphasize Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms of peace and the need to pressure the aggressor.

"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to Russia

European leaders have reacted to statements about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by transferring four more regions of Ukraine to Russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Following the online summit of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Brussels, leaders of European countries and European organizations made a number of statements. President of the European Council António Costa wrote on the social network "X" that Ukraine has the sovereign right to determine the terms of peace – and it must be respected.

We welcome the readiness of the United States to participate in providing Ukraine with security guarantees to deter future aggression from Russia and jointly ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Europe is ready to do its part

- he wrote.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that "for peace to come, pressure must be put on the aggressor, not on the victim."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is offering Ukraine not peace, but capitulation. This was reported by Le Figaro.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be prepared to lose some territory to Russia so as not to lose even more.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land.

Yevhen Ustimenko

