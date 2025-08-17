Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 17391 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 37208 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 113644 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 76004 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 76535 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 64351 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 53260 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247506 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214367 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168679 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
44%
746mm
Popular news
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older PeopleAugust 17, 07:14 AM • 10928 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 14637 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 11778 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideo12:37 PM • 10953 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - Bild03:35 PM • 10929 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 37208 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 359194 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 311274 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 314753 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 321517 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 11888 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 14751 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 54361 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 44698 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 113320 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Medicinal products

Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to cede territory. He emphasized that real negotiations can begin on the current front line, which is supported by Europeans.

Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to statements about the need to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war. He stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

As the president noted, Ukraine needs real negotiations, and this means that they can begin where the front line is currently located. According to him, the current line of contact is the best line for negotiations. He added that Europeans support this.

Russia has still not succeeded in the Donetsk region, Putin has not been able to capture it for 12 years. And the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The issue of territorial settlement is very important: only the Russian and Ukrainian leaders should address it at a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA, the head of state noted.

However, Russia gives no signals that such a trilateral meeting will take place, and if Russia refuses, then there must be new sanctions

– Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia so as not to lose even more.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine