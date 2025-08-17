Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to statements about the need to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war. He stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

As the president noted, Ukraine needs real negotiations, and this means that they can begin where the front line is currently located. According to him, the current line of contact is the best line for negotiations. He added that Europeans support this.

Russia has still not succeeded in the Donetsk region, Putin has not been able to capture it for 12 years. And the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land - Zelenskyy wrote.

The issue of territorial settlement is very important: only the Russian and Ukrainian leaders should address it at a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA, the head of state noted.

However, Russia gives no signals that such a trilateral meeting will take place, and if Russia refuses, then there must be new sanctions – Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia so as not to lose even more.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.