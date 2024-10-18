Partners to approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of capability coalitions for several years - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
In December, the partners will approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of the capability coalitions for the coming years. This will help to better understand the needs of the Defense Forces and ensure the implementation of the Victory Plan.
Ukraine expects in December to approve plans to receive assistance for the next few years from the countries participating in the capability coalitions. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev during a meeting of the group of countries leading the capability coalitions, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
It is reported that the main issue of the meeting was the status of the formation of capability coalition roadmaps and prospects for their implementation. The documents are being developed within each of the 8 coalitions and contain the current and medium-term needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for international military assistance.
According to Mr. Boyev, the main current need of the Defense Forces is to equip Ukrainian brigades with modern Western military equipment and to train their personnel. The deputy also emphasized that the Coalition's assistance is aimed at ensuring the implementation of the Victory Plan.
The development of roadmaps will help partners better understand the needs of Ukraine's defense forces and the capabilities to meet them. The format of coalition support allows for flexible use of available resources and planning. In December, we expect to approve our joint assistance plans for the next few years
During the meeting, representatives of the countries leading the capacity coalitions discussed the current status of each coalition's work: the next steps planned to speed up assistance and the blockers where other participants need to be reinforced.
The leaders also reported on the accession of new member states that have already signed Letters of Intent to join or are in the process of signing.
“The meeting of the group of countries leading the coalitions of capabilities was attended by representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Luxembourg,” the Ministry of Defense informs.
It is noted that the coalitions of capabilities that were formed almost a year ago should become the main tool for forming military assistance packages from partner countries.
