Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 10847 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 13216 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 23043 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 18033 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 25460 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23668 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23799 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21486 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17935 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37916 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 14188 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 25732 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideo01:02 PM • 4314 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 6564 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 8666 views
Publications
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 10840 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 23038 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 25790 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 41636 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 72720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Europe
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 382 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 1602 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 2152 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 8792 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 6670 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink

Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over a million consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. The situation is also difficult in Zaporizhzhia, where more protective equipment has been ordered to be sent.

Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of this evening, more than a million consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. Also, according to him, the situation in Zaporizhzhia remains difficult, so he instructed to deliver more equipment and more crews for protection. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Every official, local authority, all heads of state-owned companies, heads of energy companies – everyone must be right here, in Ukraine, working in cities, working in villages, in those territories where it is necessary to restore and protect. In Kyiv alone, as of this evening, more than a million consumers are without electricity. A significant number of houses are without heating – more than 4,000 apartment buildings," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that all efforts should be directed to alleviate the situation, and in particular, government officials should offer non-linear proposals that will protect lives and how to rebuild work – how to support people, how to support businesses.

"Maximum coordination with businesses is needed – how to redistribute generation, existing consumption so that people can feel the situation stabilizing, what additional support programs are needed for people. All this needs to be discussed in detail and answers given to the questions I posed to government officials today. To everyone. The government's personal responsibility for this – tomorrow I expect a concrete, clear list of actions and decisions," Zelenskyy added.

The President also emphasized that the situation in Zaporizhzhia remains difficult.

"Throughout the day, 'Shaheds' are hitting the city. I instructed to deliver more equipment, more crews for protection. There are specific tasks for changing logistics. The Ministry of Defense is dealing with this," the head of state noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, 4,000 high-rise buildings, or about a third of the housing stock, remain without heating after the Russian attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv