Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of this evening, more than a million consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. Also, according to him, the situation in Zaporizhzhia remains difficult, so he instructed to deliver more equipment and more crews for protection. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Every official, local authority, all heads of state-owned companies, heads of energy companies – everyone must be right here, in Ukraine, working in cities, working in villages, in those territories where it is necessary to restore and protect. In Kyiv alone, as of this evening, more than a million consumers are without electricity. A significant number of houses are without heating – more than 4,000 apartment buildings," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that all efforts should be directed to alleviate the situation, and in particular, government officials should offer non-linear proposals that will protect lives and how to rebuild work – how to support people, how to support businesses.

"Maximum coordination with businesses is needed – how to redistribute generation, existing consumption so that people can feel the situation stabilizing, what additional support programs are needed for people. All this needs to be discussed in detail and answers given to the questions I posed to government officials today. To everyone. The government's personal responsibility for this – tomorrow I expect a concrete, clear list of actions and decisions," Zelenskyy added.

The President also emphasized that the situation in Zaporizhzhia remains difficult.

"Throughout the day, 'Shaheds' are hitting the city. I instructed to deliver more equipment, more crews for protection. There are specific tasks for changing logistics. The Ministry of Defense is dealing with this," the head of state noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, 4,000 high-rise buildings, or about a third of the housing stock, remain without heating after the Russian attack.