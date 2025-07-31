$41.770.02
Over 230 representatives of Georgia's ruling party are under Western sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The number of representatives of Georgia's ruling party "Georgian Dream" and related individuals who have fallen under Western sanctions has exceeded 230. Restrictions were imposed by the USA, Great Britain, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.

Over 230 representatives of Georgia's ruling party are under Western sanctions

The number of representatives of Georgia's ruling party "Georgian Dream" who have been subjected to Western sanctions, and individuals associated with them, has exceeded 230. This was reported by the organization Transparency International Georgia, according to UNN.

Details

138 names have been publicly disclosed, while others are subject to visa restrictions imposed without announcing the recipients.

The sanctions lists include members of the Georgian government and parliament, high-ranking security officials, members and associates of "Georgian Dream", judges, prosecutors, municipal leaders, businessmen, as well as relatives of these individuals.

Restrictions were imposed in 2023-2025 by the USA, Great Britain, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine. Alongside visa restrictions, these also include economic and financial measures.

The reasons cited were the brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrations, undermining democracy, hindering Georgia's European integration process, promoting Russian interests in Georgia, election falsification, corruption, propaganda, and opposing the will of the Georgian people.

Additionally

As reported by "News Georgia", at the beginning of the year, the EU banned visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passports of Georgia. By the end of June 2025, relevant rules have already been implemented by 11 member states of the union: Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy. According to TI, the new rules apply to approximately 1,000 Georgian officials and their family members. However, the organization does not mention that all of them will be able to continue entering the EU without visas, using ordinary passports instead of diplomatic and official ones.

Antonina Tumanova

