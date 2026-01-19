Ordered strikes on Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure: Deputy Commander of a Russian Armed Forces division notified of suspicion

The deputy commander of a Russian Armed Forces division has been notified of suspicion for ordering strikes on Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have established facts of the deputy commander of a Russian Armed Forces division's complicity in issuing orders to strike energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities using "Geran-2" UAVs.

According to the investigation, in 2023–2024, the suspect, while in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in complicity with the higher military command of the Russian Armed Forces, issued orders for the use of "Geran-2" type attack unmanned aerial vehicles at pre-determined coordinates.

The strikes were aimed at specific energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, which are critically important for ensuring the vital activities of the civilian population.

Additionally

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing a war crime as part of a group of persons).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Main Investigation Department with operational support from the SSU Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security.