Led the offensive on Kherson region and ordered "filtration": Russian general notified of suspicion

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13638 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16271 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22060 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25980 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28102 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24574 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20320 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78670 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72088 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13617 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13939 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11213 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88836 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107380 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45844 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46254 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36665 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75416 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75282 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Led the offensive on Kherson region and ordered "filtration": Russian general notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Prosecutors in Kherson region have notified a Russian major general of suspicion, who led the offensive on Kherson region on February 24, 2022. Under his command, the occupiers seized Kherson, conducted filtration measures, and did not create humanitarian corridors.

Led the offensive on Kherson region and ordered "filtration": Russian general notified of suspicion

The prosecutors of Kherson Oblast have notified the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces, a major general who directly led the offensive on Kherson Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, that he is suspected of a crime.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement, on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive in southern Ukraine. The operation was led by the suspected major general. He coordinated the actions of aviation, ground, naval, and airborne units that entered from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Under his leadership, the aggressor used heavy weapons, tanks, artillery, and Rosgvardia units aimed at capturing Kherson Oblast. It has been established that he commanded at least 19 military formations of various levels.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that it was under his command that the occupation forces captured Kherson and suppressed the resistance of the local population.

Following the suspect's orders, the occupiers committed a number of crimes, including: setting up checkpoints, conducting filtration measures, searching civilians, checking people's bodies for tattoos. No humanitarian corridor was created for the evacuation of civilians.

Due to his actions, the region found itself in a complete economic and humanitarian blockade. Local residents suffered attacks, robberies, and civilian infrastructure suffered massive destruction. The collected evidence indicates that this major general played a key role in planning and implementing Russia's aggressive military actions in southern Ukraine.

He is charged with waging aggressive warfare, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The former governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, who from the beginning of the full-scale invasion provided funding for the Russian army, was заочно sentenced to 7 years. He financed the Russian army, supplied weapons, drones, and hundreds of vehicles to the occupiers. In addition, the official organized and financed payments to various categories of war participants unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. His activities were actively covered by Russian propaganda media.

Also, at the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint, a citizen of Ukraine was detained, who, after the annexation of Crimea, fought against Ukraine and launched drones at Kherson. He tried to flee to the EU under the guise of a refugee, having a Russian passport and being on the international wanted list.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kherson