Led the offensive on Kherson region and ordered "filtration": Russian general notified of suspicion

The prosecutors of Kherson Oblast have notified the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces, a major general who directly led the offensive on Kherson Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, that he is suspected of a crime.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement, on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive in southern Ukraine. The operation was led by the suspected major general. He coordinated the actions of aviation, ground, naval, and airborne units that entered from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Under his leadership, the aggressor used heavy weapons, tanks, artillery, and Rosgvardia units aimed at capturing Kherson Oblast. It has been established that he commanded at least 19 military formations of various levels.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that it was under his command that the occupation forces captured Kherson and suppressed the resistance of the local population.

Following the suspect's orders, the occupiers committed a number of crimes, including: setting up checkpoints, conducting filtration measures, searching civilians, checking people's bodies for tattoos. No humanitarian corridor was created for the evacuation of civilians.

Due to his actions, the region found itself in a complete economic and humanitarian blockade. Local residents suffered attacks, robberies, and civilian infrastructure suffered massive destruction. The collected evidence indicates that this major general played a key role in planning and implementing Russia's aggressive military actions in southern Ukraine.

He is charged with waging aggressive warfare, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The former governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, who from the beginning of the full-scale invasion provided funding for the Russian army, was заочно sentenced to 7 years. He financed the Russian army, supplied weapons, drones, and hundreds of vehicles to the occupiers. In addition, the official organized and financed payments to various categories of war participants unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. His activities were actively covered by Russian propaganda media.

Also, at the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint, a citizen of Ukraine was detained, who, after the annexation of Crimea, fought against Ukraine and launched drones at Kherson. He tried to flee to the EU under the guise of a refugee, having a Russian passport and being on the international wanted list.