Orban "thanked" Zelenskyy for new attacks and reiterated that Ukraine should not be in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's mention of his name. Orban stated that Ukraine cannot become a member of the European Union.

Orban "thanked" Zelenskyy for new attacks and reiterated that Ukraine should not be in the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reacted to a recent statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which the latter mentioned the Hungarian official. This was reported by UNN with reference to Orbán's post on the social network "X".

Details

Thank you for another election speech in support of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This will greatly help Hungarians see the situation more clearly. However, there is something you misunderstand: these debates are not about me or you. They are about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. That is why you cannot become a member of the European Union

- the post reads.

Context

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is holding the European front. He emphasized that some politicians may think about personal interests, not about stopping Russian tanks.

He named Viktor Orbán as one of these politicians.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on other countries not to send their money to Ukraine. He believes that "war harms business," but does not mention that this war was started not by Ukraine, but by Russia.

Before that, Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it threatened to increase the cost of living for Hungarians if the supply of cheap resources from Russia stopped.

He also stated that the European Union's plans for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU are a direct threat to Hungary and its sovereignty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

