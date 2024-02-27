NYPD detains protesters during Biden's interview in midtown Manhattan

On the sidelines of Biden's visit to New York, protests criticizing Israel took place. Numerous demonstrators called for an end to the war in Gaza in front of the NBC television studio and criticized the role of the US government in the conflict. The New York police detained protesters near Rockefeller Center, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in New York and becomes a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discusses the Israeli-Hamas war.

In parallel with Biden's visit to the studio, protests criticizing Israel took place in the city: demonstrators called for an end to the war in Gaza in front of the NBC TV studio and criticized the role of the US government in the conflict.

According to Reuters, at least ten protesters were temporarily arrested.

EU considers receiving interest on frozen assets of Russia, but without full confiscation

AddendumAddendum

Joe Biden said that Israel has agreed to stop shelling Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He hopes for a temporary ceasefire next week, when Hamas will consider a truce agreement that includes the exchange of prisoners and hostages.

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza

Biden's remarks, which were recorded on Monday and were to be aired later on Tuesday, come as negotiators are trying to reach a truce agreement in the conflict that has been going on since October last year.

Recall

The US Air Force serviceman who set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., died of his injuries.

"Hezbollah fires rockets into northern Israel from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliation in southern Lebanon.