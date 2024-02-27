NYPD detains protesters during Biden's interview in midtown Manhattan

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38157 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 146397 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88359 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 317277 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 262714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236703 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252864 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158987 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372431 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 74735 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 146483 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 317390 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 262784 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25840 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33396 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89938 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96732 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NYPD detains protesters during Biden's interview in midtown Manhattan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26103 views

New York City police detained protesters criticizing Israel's role in the Gaza conflict near Rockefeller Center during an interview with US President Joe Biden on an evening TV show in midtown Manhattan.

NYPD detains protesters during Biden's interview in midtown Manhattan

On the sidelines of Biden's visit to New York, protests criticizing Israel took place. Numerous demonstrators called for an end to the war in Gaza in front of the NBC television studio and criticized the role of the US government in the conflict. The New York police detained protesters near Rockefeller Center, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in New York and becomes a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discusses the Israeli-Hamas war.

In parallel with Biden's visit to the studio,  protests criticizing Israel took place in the city: demonstrators called for an end to the war in Gaza in front of the NBC TV studio and criticized the role of the US government in the conflict.

According to Reuters, at least ten protesters were temporarily arrested.

EU considers receiving interest on frozen assets of Russia, but without full confiscation27.02.24, 11:23 • 31418 views

AddendumAddendum

Joe Biden said that Israel has agreed to stop shelling Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He hopes for a temporary ceasefire next week, when Hamas will consider a truce agreement that includes the exchange of prisoners and hostages.

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza27.02.24, 11:26 • 28606 views

Biden's remarks, which were recorded on Monday and were to be aired later on Tuesday, come as negotiators are trying to reach a truce agreement in the conflict that has been going on since October last year.

Recall

The US Air Force serviceman who set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., died of his injuries.

"Hezbollah fires rockets into northern Israel from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliation in southern Lebanon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States Air Force
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Manhattan
Washington, D.C.
Lebanon
New York City
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87