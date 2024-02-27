EU considers receiving interest on frozen assets of Russia, but without full confiscation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31972 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 119101 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74789 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 285185 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193704 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157890 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372213 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 119099 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 285182 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21591 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29562 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29389 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74281 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81360 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

EU considers receiving interest on frozen assets of Russia, but without full confiscation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31418 views

The EU agrees to confiscate interest from frozen Russian assets to create a fund to support Ukraine's recovery, without resorting to full asset confiscation.

EU considers receiving interest on frozen assets of Russia, but without full confiscation

Europeans are reaching a consensus on a more "subtle" approach to frozen Russian investments and assets. The idea is to receive interest that will be used to create a fund for Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

The European Union agrees to confiscate the interest generated by Russian assets frozen in the EU in support of Ukraine, but without going so far as to confiscate those assets. This was stated by Spiros Lampridis, Greece's Special National Envoy for Ukraine.

The European Union is expected to agree to confiscate Russian profits made in the bloc, a key step in supporting Ukraine. Full confiscation of assets is not yet on the table.

According to Spiros Lampridis, the Europeans have come to a consensus on a more "subtle" approach to confiscating profits from Russian investments and assets to create a fund for Ukraine.

We are going to do it. I think it's a matter of months

- Lampridis told AFP during a visit to Washington

Compared to the roughly €500 billion-or probably much more-that is needed to rebuild Ukraine, he estimates that this move will bring in between €50 and €60 billion.

It's a small thing, but still, in fact, it's at least a move to show them - look what you've done

-  he said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to finance defense against Russian terrorism.

Poland's foreign minister calls for arming Ukraine and deterring Putin to prevent a larger global conflict.

South Korea warns that DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia27.02.24, 11:13 • 25391 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
European Union
North Korea
South Korea
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02