In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 165506 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97897 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340802 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159765 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372615 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

South Korea warns that DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 25391 views

North Korean military plants are operating at full capacity, supplying artillery shells to Russia in exchange for food and raw materials.

South Korea warns that DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia

North Korean military factories are working at full capacity to supply shells to Russia. In exchange,  DPRK receives food and other basic necessities. This was stated by South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Yonhap News reports, UNN reports. 

While North Korea's weapons factories are operating at 30 percent capacity due to a lack of raw materials and electricity, some factories are operating at full capacity, mainly producing weapons and shells for Russia

- South Korea's defense minister said. 

South Korea estimates that the DPRK has shipped about 6,700 containers to Russia since the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.  This number of containers could hold about 3 million shells for 152-millimeter artillery or 500,000 shells for 122-millimeter artillery.

According to Shin, in exchange for the supply of weapons to Russia, North Korea apparently receives food and other basic necessities, as well as raw materials and parts used in the production of weapons.

It is estimated that the volume of containers shipped from Russia to North Korea is about 30 percent higher than the volume of containers shipped from North Korea to Russia during the same period, he said.

UN investigates how North Korea received billions of dollars through cyberattacks to develop its nuclear program08.02.24, 13:53 • 23794 views

It seems that the largest share (of supplies from Russia - ed.) is food, which is believed to have stabilized food prices in North Korea, as well as other essential goods

- Shin said.

According to the minister, Moscow was also likely supplying Pyongyang with satellite-related technologies, as the country launched its first spy satellite in November and promised to launch three more this year.

Although the spy satellite is already orbiting the Earth, Shin expressed skepticism about the DPRK's claim that the satellite is capable of photographing large military installations in South Korea and the United States.

"It shows no signs of functioning and is simply inactive in orbit," he said.

If Russia's dependence on North Korean ammunition and weapons continues to grow, Shin believes that the scope of Russian assistance in the field of military technology is likely to expand in the future.

"It is not yet clear to what extent Russia will offer technologies related to aircraft and ground equipment that North Korea is looking for. However, if Russia continues to receive more munitions from North Korea, the amount of technology transfer may increase," he said.

The director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously reported that the DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles , although they have their own specifications.

 "We can confirm several cases of Russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, Russia hit Ukraine with at least six such missiles. North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, in particular, they fly faster than Russian missiles. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M. We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudriashova Street) in Solomyansky district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed," Ruvin said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
North Korea
Solomyansky district
9K720 Iskander
South Korea
United States
Kyiv
