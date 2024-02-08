ukenru
UN investigates how North Korea received billions of dollars through cyberattacks to develop its nuclear program

UN investigates how North Korea received billions of dollars through cyberattacks to develop its nuclear program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23765 views

UN investigators have found that North Korea earned $3 billion through 58 cyberattacks on cryptocurrency companies between 2017 and 2023 to help fund its nuclear weapons program.

UN observers are investigating dozens of alleged cyberattacks by North Korea that have brought it $3 billion and helped it develop its nuclear program. Reuters writes about this, citing excerpts from an unpublished UN report, UNN reports.

Details

A UN panel of experts is investigating the DPRK's involvement in 58 cyberattacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023 worth about $3 billion.

It is noted that North Korean hacker groups subordinated to the DPRK's foreign intelligence continue to carry out a large number of cyberattacks. Observers note that the trends include the DPRK's targeting of defense companies and supply chains, as well as the increasing sharing of infrastructure and tools. The attacks reportedly help fund the DPRK's development of weapons of mass destruction.

The DPRK continues to flout Security Council sanctions. It has continued to develop nuclear weapons and produce fissile materials, although the last known nuclear test took place in 2017

- the UN reported.

Experts also believe that the DPRK has continued to launch ballistic missiles, launched a satellite into orbit, and added a tactical nuclear attack submarine to its arsenal.

Context

Since 2006, the UN Security Council has banned the DPRK from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches. Since 2006, it has been subject to UN sanctions, which the Council has repeatedly strengthened in an effort to stop funding the development of weapons of mass destruction.

Any further action against North Korea by the Council is unlikely, as it has been deadlocked on this issue for several years. Instead, China and Russia want sanctions to be eased to persuade Pyongyang to return to denuclearization talks.

North Korea launches "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missile to test "rapid counterattack readiness"31.01.24, 09:33 • 20888 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising