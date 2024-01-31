North Korea launches "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missile to test "rapid counterattack readiness"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73990 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118382 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123123 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165349 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166859 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148619 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237922 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100825 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67379 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40028 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36200 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49735 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267911 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234795 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118382 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100505 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100936 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117431 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118061 views
Actual
North Korea launches "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missile to test "rapid counterattack readiness"

North Korea launches "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missile to test "rapid counterattack readiness"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20890 views

North Korea has confirmed that it has successfully tested a Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile off its west coast to improve its strategic attack skills and test its rapid response capabilities.

According to state media reports, North Korea has confirmed a strategic cruise missile exercise off the country's west coast to "improve strategic attack skills and revise its rapid response posture," UNN reports citing Yonhap and KCNA.

Details

Yesterday, North Korea announced a successful test of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile. The communist country's official news agency commented that the exercise was intended to test the North Korean army's counterattack capabilities.

These exercises significantly contributed to the improvement of strategic attack skills and revision of the rapid response position of our armed forces and did not have a negative impact on the security of neighboring countries

Analysts believe that this type of missile is part of a weapon that could be used in a war between the DPRK and its partner Russia, against Ukraine.

Currently, the intelligence services of Washington and Seoul are "in the process of conducting a detailed analysis" of these launches, the South Korean General Staff added.

HelpHelp

"The Hwasal-2 is a North Korean long-range cruise missile, the first test launch of which took place on January 25, 2022, followed by two more launches in February and March 2023. The range of this missile is from 1800 to 2000 km, and the North Korean regime has claimed that the Hwasal-1 and 2 missiles can carry a tactical nuclear warhead called the Hwasan-31 (Korean for volcano). The day before, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said that North Korea fired several cruise missiles at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning toward the Yellow Sea.

Recall

South Korea's Unification Ministry has stated that the DPRK is ready to conduct a new nuclear test at any time.

Also, UNN reported that North Korea successfully tested cruise missilesby launching them from a submarine. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the test.

In Seoul, a car drives into the security post of the Russian Embassy29.01.24, 03:28 • 24069 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
yellow-seaYellow Sea
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
seoulSeoul
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising