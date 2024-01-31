North Korea launches "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missile to test "rapid counterattack readiness"

According to state media reports, North Korea has confirmed a strategic cruise missile exercise off the country's west coast to "improve strategic attack skills and revise its rapid response posture," UNN reports citing Yonhap and KCNA.

Details

Yesterday, North Korea announced a successful test of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile. The communist country's official news agency commented that the exercise was intended to test the North Korean army's counterattack capabilities.

These exercises significantly contributed to the improvement of strategic attack skills and revision of the rapid response position of our armed forces and did not have a negative impact on the security of neighboring countries - noted in KCNA

Analysts believe that this type of missile is part of a weapon that could be used in a war between the DPRK and its partner Russia, against Ukraine.

Currently, the intelligence services of Washington and Seoul are "in the process of conducting a detailed analysis" of these launches, the South Korean General Staff added.

HelpHelp

"The Hwasal-2 is a North Korean long-range cruise missile, the first test launch of which took place on January 25, 2022, followed by two more launches in February and March 2023. The range of this missile is from 1800 to 2000 km, and the North Korean regime has claimed that the Hwasal-1 and 2 missiles can carry a tactical nuclear warhead called the Hwasan-31 (Korean for volcano). The day before, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said that North Korea fired several cruise missiles at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning toward the Yellow Sea.

Recall

South Korea's Unification Ministry has stated that the DPRK is ready to conduct a new nuclear test at any time.

Also, UNN reported that North Korea successfully tested cruise missilesby launching them from a submarine. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the test.

In Seoul, a car drives into the security post of the Russian Embassy