In Seoul, a car drives into the security post of the Russian Embassy

In the South Korean capital Seoul, an SUV drove into a security post in front of the Russian Embassy, seriously injuring a policeman on duty. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN .

Details

The incident occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, and the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his neck and shoulders, officials said.

According to law enforcement, the driver was not intoxicated.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the exact cause of the accident.