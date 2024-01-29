In Seoul, a car drives into the security post of the Russian Embassy
Kyiv • UNN
In Seoul, an SUV crashed into a security post in front of the Russian Embassy, seriously injuring a policeman on duty. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Details
The incident occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, and the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his neck and shoulders, officials said.
According to law enforcement, the driver was not intoxicated.
Law enforcement officers are establishing the exact cause of the accident.