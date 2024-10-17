Nuclear security: the fifth follow-up conference to the first Peace Summit was held in France

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 34210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 138539 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 188632 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 117650 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352269 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177284 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147452 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196755 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108460 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
67%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 10832 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10030 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 14441 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 22000 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 16083 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 16363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 34213 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95282 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 138544 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 188637 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25519 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27925 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41585 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49882 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138326 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Nuclear security: the fifth follow-up conference to the first Peace Summit was held in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26970 views

The head of the OP took part in a conference on nuclear safety. Yermak emphasized the need for demilitarization, de-occupation and de-escalation by Russia with regard to Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

Nuclear security: the fifth follow-up conference to the first Peace Summit was held in France

On Thursday, October 17, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak took part in an online conference dedicated to the first point of the Peace Formula “Radiation and Nuclear Safety”. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The OP said that the event was organized by France as co-chair of the working group together with the Ukrainian side, as well as co-leaders - the Czech Republic, Japan and Sweden. Representatives of 70 countries and international organizations were present in person and online.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, his deputy Roman Andarak, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Andriy Yermak noted that nuclear and radiation safety has become a political priority due to the large-scale militarization of peaceful nuclear energy by Russia during its aggression against Ukraine.

The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, was an unprecedented violation of international law and nuclear safety standards. The plant has been turned into a military base, and its staff is working under constant pressure and threats

- He emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine must regain full control over all its nuclear facilities and ensure their operation in accordance with international standards and IAEA principles.

In the field of nuclear safety, we need to force the aggressor state to implement the principle of the three Ds: demilitarization, de-occupation and de-escalation. This is critically important for both Ukraine and the world

- emphasizes Andriy Yermak.

The President's Office emphasizes that this conference is the fifth of those held as a follow-up to the first Peace Summit.

Each such event results in a Joint Communiqué. After the conferences, proposals for the second Peace Summit will be formed on the basis of all ten points of the Peace Formula.  

Ukraine passes on information to the IAEA about Russia's plans to strike nuclear power facilities22.09.24, 18:40 • 34143 views

AddendumAddendum

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko also emphasized that Russian missiles and drones are flying over Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which could provoke catastrophic consequences.

The shelling of the energy infrastructure by the Russians had an impact on nuclear safety. They want to deprive us of electricity supply and achieve a complete blackout, which could lead to a nuclear incident. The big problem is that they do not think about nuclear safety

- Herman Galushchenko is convinced.

He called on the partners to make quick decisions that will force Russia to stop its attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.

In conclusion, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that the world must ensure the protection of nuclear infrastructure in Ukraine. 

Recall

During his visit to the United States, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about Russia's dangerous plans to strike at elements of our nuclear energy system.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Andriy Yermak
France
Sweden
Czech Republic
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54