Nuclear security: the fifth follow-up conference to the first Peace Summit was held in France
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP took part in a conference on nuclear safety. Yermak emphasized the need for demilitarization, de-occupation and de-escalation by Russia with regard to Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
On Thursday, October 17, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak took part in an online conference dedicated to the first point of the Peace Formula “Radiation and Nuclear Safety”. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The OP said that the event was organized by France as co-chair of the working group together with the Ukrainian side, as well as co-leaders - the Czech Republic, Japan and Sweden. Representatives of 70 countries and international organizations were present in person and online.
The Ukrainian side was represented by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, his deputy Roman Andarak, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.
Andriy Yermak noted that nuclear and radiation safety has become a political priority due to the large-scale militarization of peaceful nuclear energy by Russia during its aggression against Ukraine.
The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, was an unprecedented violation of international law and nuclear safety standards. The plant has been turned into a military base, and its staff is working under constant pressure and threats
According to him, Ukraine must regain full control over all its nuclear facilities and ensure their operation in accordance with international standards and IAEA principles.
In the field of nuclear safety, we need to force the aggressor state to implement the principle of the three Ds: demilitarization, de-occupation and de-escalation. This is critically important for both Ukraine and the world
The President's Office emphasizes that this conference is the fifth of those held as a follow-up to the first Peace Summit.
Each such event results in a Joint Communiqué. After the conferences, proposals for the second Peace Summit will be formed on the basis of all ten points of the Peace Formula.
AddendumAddendum
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko also emphasized that Russian missiles and drones are flying over Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which could provoke catastrophic consequences.
The shelling of the energy infrastructure by the Russians had an impact on nuclear safety. They want to deprive us of electricity supply and achieve a complete blackout, which could lead to a nuclear incident. The big problem is that they do not think about nuclear safety
He called on the partners to make quick decisions that will force Russia to stop its attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.
In conclusion, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that the world must ensure the protection of nuclear infrastructure in Ukraine.
Recall
During his visit to the United States, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about Russia's dangerous plans to strike at elements of our nuclear energy system.