Ukraine passes on information to the IAEA about Russia's plans to strike nuclear power facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has provided the IAEA with information about possible Russian attacks on nuclear energy facilities. According to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing attacks on Ukraine's critical nuclear facilities before winter, which could lead to a global incident.
Ukraine has passed on to the IAEA and international partners information about possible Russian strikes on nuclear energy facilities that could lead to a nuclear incident with global consequences. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .
The destruction of these facilities creates a high level of risk of a nuclear incident that would have global consequences. The relevant information from the special services has already been passed on to international partners and the IAEA
According to him, the latest attack on August 26 showed that the enemy deliberately hits the facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends.
Recall
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.