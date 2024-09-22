Ukraine passes on information to the IAEA about Russia's plans to strike nuclear power facilities

Ukraine has passed on to the IAEA and international partners information about possible Russian strikes on nuclear energy facilities that could lead to a nuclear incident with global consequences. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The destruction of these facilities creates a high level of risk of a nuclear incident that would have global consequences. The relevant information from the special services has already been passed on to international partners and the IAEA - Kolisnyk said.

According to him, the latest attack on August 26 showed that the enemy deliberately hits the facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.