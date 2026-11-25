North Korea announced the closure of Switzerland’s diplomatic mission in Pyongyang and the expulsion of its head. The reason was Bern’s imposition of sanctions against a North Korean children’s camp involved in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children, Bloomberg reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, November 25, the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic mission, Sylvain Astier, and informed him of the decision to terminate the mission’s activities. The diplomat was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. The Swiss mission operated for slightly more than a month. It was officially opened on October 30 with the participation of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The day before, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, accused Switzerland of hostile actions and encroaching on the country’s sovereignty over the imposition of sanctions against the international children’s camp "Songdowon." According to the European Union, the camp, located in the North Korean city of Wonsan, is involved in the transfer of Ukrainian children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia, their forced assimilation, and ideological indoctrination. Pyongyang, for its part, calls the camp’s activities part of lawful cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously emphasized that Bern sought to maintain dialogue with North Korea, but the restoration of a diplomatic presence did not entail a review of its sanctions policy.

Additional information

On September 28, 2026, the EU Council imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 17 entities involved in the illegal deportation and forced re-education of Ukrainian children. The North Korean camp "Songdowon" was among those included on the sanctions list. At the beginning of November, Switzerland joined the relevant restrictions.

Switzerland and the DPRK established diplomatic relations in 1974. In 2020, the Swiss mission in Pyongyang suspended its operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed its activities in October 2026. No reports of a complete break in diplomatic relations between the countries have been made so far.

Reminder

Somewhat earlier, South Korea was already suspected of rapprochement with Russia amid the war.