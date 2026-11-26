Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Sofia would contribute €20 billion to the non-military portion of the proposed €45 billion EU loan to Ukraine, but not to the €25 billion earmarked for military support. UNN reports this, citing Rapporteur.

No money from Bulgaria for weapons—no money for the war in Ukraine Radev said ahead of the EU summit on November 26.

At the same time, he reportedly called for greater support for Ukraine's 300,000-strong Bulgarian diaspora.

Radev also criticized the proposed ban on Russian athletes competing under their national flag, warning against the politicization of sport and culture.

Andrej Babiš, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, which has also opposed the issue of funding for Ukraine, again rejected linking funding for Ukraine to the EU's next long-term budget, insisting that funding for "cohesion" programs must remain a priority.

"Cohesion is truly an EU objective. The Czech Republic will fight for this money," he said.

"Unfortunately, we still do not have a motorway to Austria, and we have to build our hospitals," he added.

Regarding Ukraine, Babiš called for focusing on peace negotiations, followed by a "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction.

Additional information

The question of how to ensure future support for Ukraine, alongside discussions on the EU's multiannual budget, is among the main issues of the EU summit being held on November 26–27.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is insisting on linking the EU budget and aid to Ukraine for next year and the years thereafter, arguing that all member states must contribute.

However, four countries — Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic — have categorically rejected this plan. They may exercise their veto power.

Most do not expect a deal to be reached this week, but Costa, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is seeking to conclude an agreement by Christmas.

Arriving at the summit on November 26, Merz said that the current budget proposal was not a basis for negotiations.

"The budget is still too high," Merz said.

According to the German leader, today's summit will largely be devoted to an exchange of positions between the capitals.

"In fact, we are only at the very beginning of these negotiations, and therefore we will start by exchanging views today," he said.

Merz sees support for his proposal to link future support for Ukraine to the budget negotiations, but he suggested that a final decision on this issue would probably be made only in December.

According to Politico, Merz said he was hearing "a lot of support" for linking funding for Ukraine to the budget negotiations, insisting that the two aspects were inseparable.

"If the European Union finances something, it does so as the European Union. And this European Union has 27 members, not 23 or 24," Merz said.

Merz added that supporting Ukraine was not intended to prolong the war, but to end it as quickly as possible. "No one in Europe can have an interest in new flows of refugees from Ukraine if this war does not end," he said.

EU budget sought to be protected from Le Pen amid her threats over money to Ukraine - FT